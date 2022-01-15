Heidi Klum says stripping off is much easier than singing.

The 48-year-old model has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for her first single, 'Chai Tea With Heidi', but admitted it was completely outside of her comfort zone.

Heidi told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is definitely much scarier than showing off my body.

"I’ve done a bit of singing before — on 'America’s Got Talent' and once in the past with my ex-husband at a show, but putting out my own single is totally out of my comfort zone.

"It started as a theme tune for my show, 'Germany’s Next Top Model', but once we got Snoop Dogg involved and pulled it together we thought, ‘Why not put it out properly’ — I just love Snoop, I’m a huge fan so I couldn’t be more excited.

“It has been the most amazing experience to try something new. I’ve always liked to push my boundaries and scare myself a bit.

“I’ve obviously done lots of performances on catwalks, I’ve shown off my body and done shoots without my clothes on, but this is probably the most daunting thing.

“But I’m very proud of it — I got in touch with all the people involved and organised it myself, so it feels like all my own hard work has paid off."

And Heidi, who is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, said she hopes that others will be inspired to strip off or wear revealing clothes, whatever their age.

She explained: “I’ll probably still be wearing mini- dresses and revealing outfits in my sixties or more. It’s just who I am and I like it — it makes me feel great, and it’s all about being confident.

“Hopefully me still doing shoots and showing off my body at 48 will inspire others — there used to be an age limit on modelling but I hope that’s changing, and I’d like to do whatever I can to keep changing that."

Jamie Dornan has detailed his helplessness after his father died from COVID in Belfast, while he was isolating in Australia.

The 39-year-old actor had four days left of his isolation, ahead of shooting 'The Tourist' in Australia, when he received the news that his father Jim, 73, had passed away after contracting COVID in hospital, where he was having an operation on his knee.

Due to the restrictions, Jamie was unable to travel home to Northern Ireland to be with his family or attend the funeral and he called 2021 a "brutal" year.

He told The Sun newspaper: "'It’s been a brutal time for lots of reasons and for lots of people. We’re all just trying to ride it out and come out the other side — and hope we’ve got our heads intact."

Jamie lost his mother Lorna to pancreatic cancer when he was just 16 and he said: "I’ve been subjected, early on in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss."

Meanwhile, Jamie - who has children Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and two-year-old Alberta with wife Amelia Warner, 39 - revealed he hates being forced to spend time away from his family for work.

He said: "I think I have a real understanding of what it is to go away, often for the benefit of the family — to work, to provide. Every single step I do since becoming a father, my career is for them. That’s all I really care about. I’m so lucky that I have three healthy little girls. I’m just missing them so much."