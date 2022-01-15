Jamie Dornan has detailed his helplessness after his father died from COVID in Belfast, while he was isolating in Australia.

The 39-year-old actor had four days left of his quarantine, ahead of shooting 'The Tourist' in Australia, when he received the news that his father Jim, 73, had passed away after contracting COVID in hospital, where he was having an operation on his knee.

Due to the restrictions, Jamie was unable to travel home to Northern Ireland to be with his family or attend the funeral and he called 2021 a "brutal" year.

He told The Sun newspaper: "'It’s been a brutal time for lots of reasons and for lots of people. We’re all just trying to ride it out and come out the other side — and hope we’ve got our heads intact."

Jamie – who had not seen his father in 18 months before he died, due to the pandemic - lost his mother Lorna to pancreatic cancer when he was just 16 and he said: "I’ve been subjected, early on in my life and now, to a lot of pain and loss."

Meanwhile, Jamie - who has children Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and two-year-old Alberta with wife Amelia Warner, 39 - revealed he hates being forced to spend time away from his family for work.

He said: "I think I have a real understanding of what it is to go away, often for the benefit of the family — to work, to provide. Every single step I do since becoming a father, my career is for them. That’s all I really care about. I’m so lucky that I have three healthy little girls. I’m just missing them so much."