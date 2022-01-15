Heidi Klum isn't surprised that Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman.

Simon, 62, recently proposed to Lauren, 44, the mother of his seven-year-old son Eric, and his 'America's Got Talent' co-star Heidi believes the pair are perfect for each other.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Simon is a really great guy and it’s great news about him getting engaged to Lauren.

"A lot of people said they are ¬surprised he’s finally going to get married but I wasn’t at all, I know them and they’re perfect together.

"Lauren is wonderful, she’s a strong and clever woman who is very independent — you have to be to be with a strong man like Simon — so they complement each other perfectly."

And Heidi - who is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz - revealed she was very impressed with Lauren's engagement ring.

She added: "I’ve seen the ring too, it’s ¬absolutely huge - and gorgeous.

"Size isn’t everything but it’s beautiful too, as well as being big enough to ice skate on — I’m so pleased for them both. I know they’re going to keep making each other very happy."

Meanwhile, Simon's friend Amanda Holden admitted she was "shocked" by the engagement announcement as she didn't expect him to ever pop the question.

She explained: "I have to say, I’m probably as shocked as Lauren!

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you now they’ve been through so much together, and I think she’s the one, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it!

"Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it."