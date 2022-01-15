Nicole Kidman still has an "incredible passion" for acting.

The 54-year-old star - who has been acting on screen since the 1980s - admitted that she is still "enamoured" with her career as she reflected on a career that has lasted over 40 years.

She said: "I still have incredible passion for what I do. I'm still completely enamoured with the work. It's that simple. It's been a slow build since I was 14, and it's had its ups and downs."

The Academy Award-winning actress went on to gush about having had the opportunity to work with some of the "greatest" directors and actors as opened up about her efforts to avoid being typecast throughout her time in the industry.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I've worked with the greatest directors, greatest actors, greatest writers in the world. As any actor will tell you we're only as good as the people around us... but the one thing I've been dedicated to with this is actually trying to always not get pigeonholed and find different avenues to to express what I have inside and find those people that are willing to mine that from me."

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress now stars as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos' alongside Javier Bardem - who plays her husband Desi Arnez in the film - and revealed how she was determined to "not let anybody down" when taking on the role of the 'I Love Lucy' icon.

She added: " To be having the opportunity to play Lucille Ball at this stage of my life, with this kind of writing, opposite Javier [Bardem], with all of these actors who are top of the top, I'm still going, 'Wow is this actually my life and is this my career and do I have the chance to go and do this? OK I better not let anybody down. Show up and really be grateful and then hopefully coming in with a huge amount of preparation, passion and dedication."