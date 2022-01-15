Jamie Lynn Spears has seemingly hit back at sister Britney amid their ongoing feud.

The 30-year-old actress - who alleged during an interview with Nightline that Britney had exhibited "erratic, paranoid and spiralling" behaviour and "pulled a knife on [her]" - shared a quote on her Instagram after her pop star sister accused her of spreading "crazy lies."

It read: "Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell people the truth."

It comes shortly after the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her assets after being freed from a 13-year conservatorship that was governed by her family late last year - took to Instagram herself to slam her sister for "stooping to a whole new level of low" with the accusations.

She wrote: "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. "NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW... LOWER... LOWEST... because you win on that one, babe!!!”