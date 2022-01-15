Jessie J is having the 'best January ever'

Jessie J is having the "best January ever."

The 33-year-old popstar - who suffered a heart-breaking miscarriage at the end of 2021 - took to Instagram to assure fans she is enjoying the New Year as she moves on from tragedy.

Alongside a selfie, she wrote: " So far, high key this might be the best January I’ve ever had…"

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker - who also posted a series of pictures and video from a plane window upon her return home to LA, where she had been playing a series of intimate gigs - then listed her particular highlights of the month, including embracing her "natural messy hair", learning that "balance doesn't run in the family" and picked out some key events - such as her visit to a theme park and her reunion with a close friend.

In making a list, she wrote: "'1. Natural “messy” hair

2. Home

3. Balance doesn’t run in the family

4. I’m a vampire

5. “Dad can you tell Jess that indies not allowed on the sofa” [rolling eyes emoji]

'6. Hygge

7. [rollercoaster emoji]

8. [tongue emoji]

9. Elphaba and Glinda reunite

10. I have nothing if… [Union Flag emoji]"

Happiness comes after heartbreak for Jessie, who revealed in November 2021 that had suffered a miscarriage after trying to "have a baby on [her] own" following her split from dancer Max Pham, who she had been dating for seven months.

At the time, she said: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

"I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

