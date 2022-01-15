Fred Parris has died at the age 85.

The singer - who was best known for his hit single 'In the Still of the Night ', which he wrote and recorded while frontman of 1950s doo-wop group The Five Satins - passed away from a "brief" but undisclosed illness on Thursday (13.01.2022)

A statement posted to the group's Facebook page read: "Sadly the music world lost one of the greats yesterday as Fred Parris passed away after a brief illness. Fred's classic song 'In the Still of the Night' has been recognized as one of the greatest love songs of all time and the number one requested song of the doo-wop era."

The statement went on to pay tribute to the musician's career and noted that his family was "devastated" by their loss.

The post continued: "Fred also wrote several other classic songs and his gorgeous voice enthralled audiences world-wide for decades. The Five Satins family is devastated by his loss but appreciative of having shared Fred's music with thousands of fans and friends. Future plans for services will be posted as they become available. Rest in peace Maestro Fred Parris."

His death comes just over a year after his Five Satins bandmate Lewis Edward Peeples passed away at the age of 83 in December 2020.

Fred previously opened up about his career-defining hit 'In the Still of the Night', - which is the only song to chart on Billboard's Hot 100 three separate times (1956, 1960, 1961) - , noting that he "never expected" it to have a lasting impat.

He told the New Haven Register: "I never expected it to have so much of an impact that people would embrace the song 50 years later. I had no idea it was going to be that successful ... I didn't know if they were going to listen to it 15 minutes later, let alone 50 years.”