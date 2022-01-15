Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews are on a "sex ban."

The 36-year-old model - who has Theodore, three, and 18-month old Gigi with businessman Spencer and is currently pregnant with their third child -is currently on holiday and revealed that she is to avoid intimate relations following doctors' orders.

She said: "I have to put my proper training on the back burner. I went to the doctor the other day - I'm on a sex ban - while I go to the Maldives - I'm lying there with a probe in me. I have to put my proper training on the back burner. I went to the doctor the other day - I'm on a sex ban - while I go to the Maldives - I'm lying there with a probe in me."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum went on to joke that Spencer was in shock when the doctor put the ban in place before explaining that she has to "be careful" because of an issue with her cervix.

Speaking on her podcast 'My Therapist Ghosted Me', she added: "And Spencer's face, he was like, 'Excuse me, what, Dr Vasso?' We were looking at my cervix and every time I laughed, which was constant because he kept going on about it, it was becoming more of a problem.

"My cervix is a little bit open so I have to be careful. I'm allowed to go swimming, I'm not allowed to go for fast walks or do high impact stuff."

It comes after the former 'Heart FM' presenter admitted that she was struggling with her pregnancy, claiming that it was "not easy."

She said: ""I must admit I do not find pregnancy easy, although the present you get at the end is the greatest thing in the world."