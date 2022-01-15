Bianca Wallace has revealed she has "aggressive" multiple sclerosis.

The 29-year-old actress - who has been dating 'Harrow' star Ioan Gruffudd, 48, since 2021 - took to Instagram to speak out about suffering from the condition which affects the brain and spinal cord since the age of 25.

She said: "'I haven't always had the same outlook on life. I haven't always been about following your heart and living your life to the best of your ability. That's actually come with a diagnosis of aggressive multiple sclerosis. In October 2018 I was diagnosed with MS, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form. It was very aggressive in nature, it came on hard and fast. I was at work in accounting and I tried to pick up a pen and I couldn't."

Bianca went on to explain that once she had paid a visit to the emergency room "everything changed" despite previously having been a "bubbly positive" person and was left questioning if she would ever walk again.

She said: "'I was sent to the emergency room and from there everything changed. Within the next few weeks I couldn't walk anymore, the entire right side of my body was completed whacked out. I had to start a journey I wasn't ready for. You're never ready for a diagnosis like this. I've always been a bubbly positive person but when you are faced with aggressive MS something changes."

"Will I ever walk again? I had my new. The neurologist answered that with 'I don't know'. At 25 I didn't know if I was going to walk again. I realised I had to make some changes in my life. I realised that starts with me. I was miserable, unhappy, I didn't know if I would walk again"

Bianca then claimed that not knowing how the disease will progress "knocked the fear" our of her as she learned to "appreciate life."

She said: " I don't know how it will progress I don't know what's going to happen. That knocked all the fear off me. It taught me to appreciate life for what it is. I hope this has cleared up some questions you may have of me. So now you know!'"