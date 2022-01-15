Chris Evert has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old tennis star - was the world's No. 1 player in the 1970s and has since become a TV commentator - announced in a ESPN article written with her co-anchor Chris McKendry that she is in the early stages of battling the disease and has begun chemotherapy.

She said: "[I have] been diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer. I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back."

The sporting champion - who underwent a "preventive hysterectomy" in December 2021 after her sister Jeanne died from the same type of cancer in February 2020 - went on to speak about how the diagnosis had left her "in a daze."

She said: "I was in a daze. I just couldn't believe it. I had been working out, doing CrossFit, playing tennis. I didn't feel anything different. When I go into chemo, Jeanne is my inspiration, I'll be thinking of her. And she'll get me through it."

Chris then went on to offer health advice to readers and fans, urging them to make sure they are aware of family history and to follow their gut instincts.

She wrote: "Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes. Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass."

Chris later took to Twitter to release a statement in which she reasoned her decision to share her diagnosis with the world, admitting she felt "very lucky" that the cancer was noticed in its early stages.

She said: " I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," she wrote. "I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan."