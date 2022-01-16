Microsoft have launched a new spelling check tool to help users "avoid gender biases" by offering politically correct alternatives.

The tech giant - who created the Office suite system, with programmes Word, PowerPoint, Publisher and Excel - have added what is known as an "inclusiveness checker", which detects words it thinks could be deemed as "offensive" and offers alternatives to the user.

In a statement, Microsoft said: "Microsoft understands that not every Editor suggestion may be suitable for all users and all scenarios. That’s why we let users be in control of their final output. Editor is a completely optional tool that users can turn on or turn off at any point. Editor does not make any autocorrections. The user has control over which suggestions they choose to use, if any. They will be able to turn on and off each one of them individually."

The Editor tool - which suggests a user replaces the word 'postman' to 'postal worker' and Mrs to Ms in order to avoid implying a "gender bias" - is said to help writers overcome "subconscious biases."

Digital strategist John Bull wrote on Twitter: “Your spellchecker will now help you to start overcoming your subconscious biases. It’s a brilliant feature. I wish they’d make more noise about it."

It comes after Microsoft execs filmed themselves back in November, describing themselves by name, age, race and stating their gender preference at a conference.

Programme manager Seth Juarez said: "I'm a tall Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants" before marketing manager Nic Fillingham chimed in with: 'I'm a Caucasian man with glasses and a beard. I go by he/him.'