Kelly Rizzo feels "robbed of time" following Bob Saget's death.

The 'Eat Travel Rock' blogger - who met the 'Fuller House' star in 2015 and married him three years later - is trying to get perspective and focus on the positives following the shock passing of her spouse, who was found lifeless in his Florida hotel room on 9 January.

She wrote on Instagram: "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Kelly has "no regrets" about their relationship and is grateful she and Bob- who has three adult daughters from his marriage to Sherri Kramer - were always open about their feelings for one another.

She continued: "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

The writer vowed to continue with Bob's charity work and do her best to "keep spreading his message of love and laughter".

She continued: "Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him.

"And to his girls. I will love you all with all my heart, always.

"Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."