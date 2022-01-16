Alec Baldwin's phone has finally been handed over to police.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office were granted a search warrant for the 63-year-old actor's iPhone in December, after investigators into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – who was shot and killed on the set of ‘Rust’ by a gun Alec was holding in October – had suspicions that evidence related to the case may be on the device but it was revealed earlier this month it had still not been turned over.

However, it has been confirmed Suffolk Country police in New York state were given the phone and password over the weekend and authorities will be studying the device for "relevant information", though Alec's lawyer insisted it won't provide any "answers".

The lawyer, Aaron Dyer, told Deadline: “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone.

“Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

The news comes a few days after the 'Boss Baby' star slammed suggestions he wasn't complying with the investigation.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s b*******, that’s a lie.

"This is a process where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone, give me this, give me that’. They can’t do that. They’ve got to go through the state you live in.

"And it’s a process that takes time and they have to specify what exactly they want.

"They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you, I really don’t know.

"But of course, we are 1,000 per cent going to comply with all that, we’re perfectly fine with that."

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office filed for a search warrant on December 17, as they said material “relevant to the investigation” could be on the device.

Detective Alexandria Hancock wrote in the search warrant: “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews.”