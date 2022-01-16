Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market.

The 29-year-old model and Justin, 38, have put their four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in Beverly Hills on the market for $11,750,000.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2017 - bought the spectacular property for $5,250,000 in 2016, but have now put it up for sale, after they decided to move to Florida, People reports.

Kate and Justin - who have a three-year-old daughter called Genevieve - completed extensive renovations to the property while they were still living there, in an effort to make it feel more modern.

The property features a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room, a theatre room and a games room. The bathroom features a steam shower and soaking tub, while there's also a separate guest suite for friends and family.

Meanwhile, Kate gave birth to her daughter in November 2018, but the celebrity couple really struggled to come up with a name at the time.

The model joked that her sports star husband had some "real name-commitment issues".

She previously said: "It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues.

"He knew that Genevieve was my favourite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork, I was like I can’t deal with that right now."

Kate also described her daughter as a "really cute mixture of us both".

The blonde beauty - who previously starred in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - said: "She actually is a really good baby. It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!"