Cardi B thinks fame is "boring".

The 29-year-old rap star - who is one of the world's best-selling music artists - admits that being famous isn't as exciting as people imagine.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has Kulture, three, and a fourth-month-old son with her husband Offset - wrote on Twitter: "I’m not even going to lie to y’all,being famous is kinda boring. (sic)"

Despite this, Cardi loves interacting with her fans via social media.

And the chart-topping rap star recently took to Instagram Stories to share details of her son's progress with her followers, revealing that he's already talking.

Cardi - who married Offset in 2017 - said at the time: "This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday."

Cardi subsequently explained how the conversation with her baby boy unfolded.

She shared: "I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’"

Cardi also recorded her son saying hello while singing 'If You’re Happy And You Know It'.

The rapper confessed to being shocked by her baby boy's rapid progress.

Cardi - who still hasn't revealed her son's name - said: "Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This s*** is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted that motherhood has been much harder than she imagined.

She said: "When I was pregnant, I always used to say, 'Oh, I'm just gonna have my baby with me all day, and I'm going to get a nanny.' And then, you know, once your baby gets here, you're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them."