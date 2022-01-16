Addison Rae is still "figuring out" her style.

The 21-year-old star admits to agonising about her appearance and what fans think of her - but she's still trying to develop her personal style.

Addison said: "My style changes very frequently because I’m still kind of figuring out what I love. It’s just a combination of things.

"I love a ’90s … what is the word I’m looking for? Not grungy, but kind of that dark and sexy goth, Angelina Jolie, vibe. I think that’s really cool.

"But I also do love tropical, eccentric pieces. I’m still really figuring out my style.

"I get so in my head sometimes about, Oh, are people going to say that this doesn’t look good on me or whatever ... But I’m learning to not care and to wear things that I like. We’re getting there with my style."

Addison - who shot to fame on TikTok, before starring in 'He's All That' - has been inspired by the likes of Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford.

The actress admits to being a huge fan of 90s fashion.

She told Glamour.com: "I love Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford as ’90s references. I think they all have really incredible looks. Fiona Apple also has incredible ’90s looks. Her eye looks were always really cool and graphic."

Last year, Addison admitted she has an identity crisis "every other day".

The actress finds it hard to "keep up" with her own genuine interests because trends change so quickly.

She said: "I feel like I have an identity crisis every other day. I'm like, ‘Who am I? What do I like? What’s going on?’

"Especially with the way that the trends go so fast nowadays, I don't know if anyone else notices it, but trends are rolling, it's like this is cool one day, then this is out and people think it's weird the next day.

"And I'm like, I just hopped on this trend. It’s so hard to keep up because it's so fast."