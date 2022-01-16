Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had $1 million worth of jewellery stolen during a recent burglary.

The 57-year-old actress and Mossimo, 58, had their Los Angeles home broken into on January 3, when masked thieves entered through their bedroom window and raided the actress' jewellery box, TMZ reports.

Neither Lori nor her husband - who both went to prison in the college admissions scandal - were at home while the burglary took place. However, the thieves were spotted by a housekeeper before they escaped the scene of the crime.

The police have obtained video footage from inside the property, but they haven't yet made it public.

Last year, meanwhile, Lori paid the tuition fees for two college students.

The 'Fuller House' actress - who spent two months in jail in 2020 after she and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 23, and 22-year-old Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California - is keen to continue giving back after completing her punishment.

A source said at the time: "She has served her time in jail and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her court fines.

"[She has also] privately arranged to put two students through four years of college."

According to the insider, Lori has paid tuition and expenses for the unnamed pair, with the bill rumoured to have been more than $500,000.

The actress also "continued to work with Project Angel Food" after completing her 100 required hours of community service.

Lori wants to be "allowed to move on" with her life - although she fears there will always be a "stigma attached to her by people who don’t want her to have any success".