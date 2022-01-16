Jamie Lynn Spears wants to end her feud with her sister Britney Spears.

The 30-year-old actress and Britney, 40, have recently exchanged insults over social media, but Jamie has now reached out to her older sister in an effort to end their dispute.

Jamie wrote on Instagram Story: "Britney - just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should.

"But you still choose to do everything on a public platform. (sic)"

Jamie rubbished Britney's recent suggestions that she's been making false claims about her sister in a bid to sell her new book.

Her post continued: "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up.

"I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

Britney recently accused her sister of spreading "crazy lies" about her.

The chart-topping pop star took to Twitter to hit back at her sibling's accusations, with Britney suggesting that she's using her name to promote her new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said'.

She said: "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! [applause emoji] You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW ... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!! The only knife [knife emoji] I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut ... So please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! (sic)"

Jamie previously alleged that Britney once locked them both in a room while "grabbing a knife".

The accusation prompted Britney to call her sibling "scum".

She said online: "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW... LOWER... LOWEST... because you win one that one, babe [trophy emoji] !!!! (sic)"