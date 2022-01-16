Pete Davidson has never been inside Kim Kardashian West's home.

Kanye West - Kim's estranged husband and the father of her four children - recently claimed that he was blocked from going into Kim's house by her security and cthat Pete, 28 - who started dating Kim late last year - was inside the property at the time.

However, Pete wasn't inside Kim's house at the time of the disagreement between Kanye and Kim's security, according to TMZ.

Kim, 41 - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the rap star - wasn't at the property at the time either, as she was working in her office all day.

But Kim has decided to impose some boundaries with Kanye, as she doesn't want him to come and go as he pleases moving forwards.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker recently claimed that he was blocked from entering Kim's home as he went to meet his kids.

He said: "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen.

"But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."

Kanye also claimed that Pete was inside the property at the time.

He said: "My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.

"And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to. And that's where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."