Becky Hill is planning a full music festival for her wedding.

The 27-year-old singer recently got engaged to her long-term partner Charlie Gardner, and Becky is planning something spectacular for her big day.

She shared: "We are having a festival of course! We are going to have a sick festival with an acoustic tent, a dance tent, a pop tent."

Becky has already worked with the likes of Little Mix, Rudimental and David Guetta during her career.

And she'd love to get some of her big-name friends from the music business involved with her wedding day.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I’d like to think so. As long as they don’t all need paying, yes. I’ll be like, ‘I’ll give you cake’. Just let me get album two out of the way."

Charlie popped the question in the Maldives last week and Becky has revealed that she was overcome with emotion at the time.

Asked whether she shed any tears, Becky replied: "Yes, I was like, ‘Shut the f*** up!’ It was mad. He drew a heart in the sand on a desert island."

Becky first announced news of her engagement on social media, posting a snap of her sparkling ring on Instagram.

The singer - who released her debut album, 'Only Honest On The Weekend', after a nine-year wait in August - wrote alongside the image: "Turns out he actually does like me."

Several of Becky's celebrity pals were quick to send their well-wishes to the loved-up couple.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards wrote: "Omggggg CONGRATULATIONS!! (sic)"

DJ-and-producer Jax Jones commented: "Amazing news xxx. (sic)"

Former 'X Factor' star Fleur East also congratulated Becky on her engagement.

She wrote: "awwwwwww congratulations lovely! (sic)"