Drew Barrymore asked Courteney Cox for advice during a pregnancy scare.

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ actress felt so comfortable and “became so close” with the ‘Friends’ star when they made horror classic 'Scream' in 1996 so couldn't think of anyone better to turn to for support when she was having a "nervous breakdown" about an unexpected conception, which turned out to be a false alarm.

During an interview on ‘the Drew Barrymore Show’, the 46-year-old host recalled: “I remember at poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant. I kept asking you, ‘How do you know if you are pregnant? We’re supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?’”

The ‘50 First Dates’ star - who now has two daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman -admitted that she “felt safe” with the ‘Cougar Town’ actress, labelling her “the mature, safe person in the room.”

Courteney, 57, quipped: “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!”

Drew and Courteney - who has 17-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband and 'Scream' co-star David Arquette - recalled how 'Scream' was a game-changer for the genre, particularly because the former's character, Casey, was killed off within the first 15 minutes of the movie.

Drew said:“I remember, being so excited, as an actor, to do a scary movie and I don’t think there had been a film like ‘Scream’, where it was such high stakes, and so terrifying, and then, like, campy and humorous and a comedy at the the next turn.”

Courteney added: “Also to kill off the iconic Drew Barrymore in the first segment of the film, 13 minutes or 14 minutes, was so powerful that you knew that if they were going to take a chance like that, you just knew, it was going to be so shocking to the audience.”