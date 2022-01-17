Aaron Eckhart will star in the action movie 'The Bricklayer'.

The 53-year-old actor has joined the cast of the new flick that will be directed by Renny Harlin and is set to start filming in Europe in March.

Millennium Media – known for their work on 'The Expendables' franchise – are producing with Gerard Butler after both collaborated with Aaron on the hit 'Has Fallen' film series.

In the new movie, somebody is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible.

As the world begins to unite against the US, the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, which forces him to confront his chequered past while uncovering an international conspiracy.

Hannah Weg and Matt Johnson have written the screenplay for the film, which is set to shoot at Millennium's Nu Boyana Greece studio and its Nu Boyana facility in Bulgaria.

Harlin said in a statement: "'The Bricklayer' screenplay has the rare combination of well-layered characters, intricate plotting and propulsive action.

"Having spent five years in China, I'm excited to be back making a high-calibre Hollywood action thriller. If there's something I learned from my three Chinese movies, it is the importance of deeply felt emotion. In Aaron Eckhart I have found a first-class dramatic actor, who also has the physicality and charm to bring this iconic character to life."

The movie's executive producer Tanner Mobley added: "This is an incredible opportunity to develop a strong new IP into a potential franchise. Renny Harlin knows how to execute big action, and Aaron Eckhart is such a versatile actor who will bring great depth to this character. We couldn't be more excited to launch this film with our talented team."