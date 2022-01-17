Linktree has banned sex workers.

The freemium social media reference landing page service has announced that anyone "sharing advertisements for the sale of real-life sexual services" will be barred.

In a statement issued to Motherboard, a Linktree spokesperson confirmed: “Per our company's policies, the Linktree accounts banned stemmed from sharing a URL which violated Community Standards by sharing advertisements for the sale of real-life sexual services."

There has been some confusion among adult content creators using Linktree to bypass the fact Instagram does not allow sexually explicit material.

But it turns out providing a "link in bio" to such material on a third-party platform is not allowed.

In August 2021, OnlyFans halted its decision to ban sexually explicit content.

The content subscription service had announced it was to place a ban on pornography on the site from October, but the decision was met with backlash from many users of the platform who have made careers out of posting raunchy content.

However, OnlyFans took a step back and agreed to delay making changes to its policy on content creation.

On Twitter, the company wrote: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.

“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

OnlyFans had previously insisted the pornography ban was "necessary" to secure banking and payment services on the site and added it is "working around the clock to come up with solutions".

The company previously tweeted: "Dear Sex Workers,

"The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you.

"The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you.

"We are working around the clock to come up with solutions. #SexWorkIsWork (sic)"