Heidi Klum has admitted one of her legs is worth more than the other.

The 48-year-old supermodel - who has children Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, with ex-husband Seal and is married to Tom Kaulitz - explained how a client took out a $2 million insurance policy on her limbs, but suggested a childhood accident had reduced the value of one of her pins.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in an episode airing on Monday (17.01.22), she said: “One was more expensive than the other one. It’s weird the things that some people do...

“When I was young I fell into a glass and I have a big scar. Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.”

Meanwhile, Heidi recently admitted singing with Snoop Dogg on her first single, 'Chai Tea With Heidi', was much scarier than stripping off for her modelling career.

She said: "This is definitely much scarier than showing off my body.

"I’ve done a bit of singing before — on 'America’s Got Talent' and once in the past with my ex-husband at a show, but putting out my own single is totally out of my comfort zone.

"It started as a theme tune for my show, 'Germany’s Next Top Model', but once we got Snoop Dogg involved and pulled it together we thought, ‘Why not put it out properly’ — I just love Snoop, I’m a huge fan so I couldn’t be more excited.

“It has been the most amazing experience to try something new. I’ve always liked to push my boundaries and scare myself a bit.

“I’ve obviously done lots of performances on catwalks, I’ve shown off my body and done shoots without my clothes on, but this is probably the most daunting thing.

“But I’m very proud of it — I got in touch with all the people involved and organised it myself, so it feels like all my own hard work has paid off."