Elon Musk has quipped that he "never" posts anything "controversial" on Twitter.

The Tesla and Space X boss - who has 70.5 million followers - is infamous for causing a stir with his tweets on the micro-blogging site, and has even faced lawsuits from investors over his acerbic comments in the past.

And the 50-year-old billionaire has now gone one step further and created his own meme out of the Twitter homepage.

In an apparent jibe, alongside the Twitter logo, a message warns: “Get fired from your job in 5-10 years. Join Twitter today.”

Next to the search bar, it reads: “Say anything you want."

Alongside the icon for growing your network, Musk added: "Wait 5-10 years."

And next to the reply box, he added: “Surprise. You're fired.”

Musk also tweeted alongside it: "Good thing I never tweet anything controversial."

It comes after Musk was sued after he agreed to sell some shares in Tesla following a Twitter poll.

More than 3.5 million social media users voted in the poll that was launched by the CEO in November, with 58 per cent opting in favour of the share sale.

That's nearly $21 billion (£16 billion) of stock in the electric carmaker.

Tesla shareholder David Wagner subsequently filed a lawsuit against Musk for violating terms and negatively impacting the price of the stock.