Amber Rose has admitted she was "immature" to brand Kim Kardashian West and her family "the Kartrashians".

The 38-year-old star tweeted the insult in a jibe to former boyfriend Kanye West in 2015 and the post resurfaced over the weekend following the tension between the 'FourFiveSeconds' rapper and his estranged wife, who he accused of preventing him from seeing their four children.

Amber had posted at the time: "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

She took to her Instagram account on Sunday (16.01.22) to distance herself from the old post and insisted the reality stars hadn't "deserved" the slur but she had lashed out after Kanye claimed he had to take "30 showers" after they had split.

Amber - who has Sebastian, eight, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, two, with Alexander Edwards - wrote on her Instagram Story: "Man F*** that old a** tweet. I never got an apology for his '30 showers' comment but f*** it. I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came from it.

"Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either.

"S*** was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.

"Moving forward... Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family's life is hard enough now right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity."

Over the weekend, Kanye claimed no one would tell him where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was being held, but pictures later emerged of him in attendance at the bash, and he later thanked Travis Scott, the partner of Kim's half-sister Kylie Jenner, for giving him the details.

He said: "I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter.

"To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody."

The 'Stronger' hitmaker revealed that he spent time with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kylie at the party.

He shared: "Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there."