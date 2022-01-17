John Carpenter thinks Halo: Infinite is the "best" of the video game series.

The 74-year-old director - who was behind cult horror movies such as 'The Thing' and 'Halloween' - took to Twitter to reveal that the latest in the sci-fi shooting franchise is his favourite as he praised the "beautiful" design.

He wrote: "HALO INFINITE is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series."

The X Box gaming series - which centres on an interstellar war between humanity and an alliance of aliens known as The Covenant - released the 'Infinite' title in December 2021 and Microsoft bosses were quick to respond to the acclaimed director's review.

Bonnie Ross, the founder and head of Halo devs 343 Industries, thanked the director for his words and wished him a happy birthday.

She wrote: "Wow. Thank you for spending your creative time in our world. And wishing you a happy birthday tomorrow!", while Microsoft boss Frank O'Connor gushed: "This is not a dream!! Phew. Time to rewatch' Prince of Darkness'!"

The Academy Award winner - who has Cody, 37, with ex-wife Adrienne Barbeau - previously spoke out about how it was his son who ignited his passion for video games, which led to him "obsessively" playing Sega classic 'Sonic the Hedgehog.'

He told Giant Bomb: "My son got me interested in console video games. The first game I remember playing obsessively was 'Sonic the Hedgehog'. Man, it was hard; no checkpoints. I kept dying over and over again. Hand-eye coordination was impaired at the time. Over the years I’ve improved. I have many favourite games. 'Borderlands 2' is spectacular. I love 'BioShock', the 'Dead Space' series, 'The Last of Us.'"