The digital version of the board game 'Pandemic' has been removed from sale.

The physical board game - which sees players battle against four diseases have broken out in the world and threaten to wipe out different regions - was digitised by Asmodee Digital in 2013 and released on platform Steam but has now been pulled for reasons which undisclosed reasons.

In a statement, Steam told PC Gamer: "First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over four years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose."

The statement went on to reassure gaming fans that as long as they had already purchased and downloaded the digital version of 'Pandemic', then they would still have access to the game.

It read: "First of all, we want to thank you and all the' Pandemic' players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over four years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose. For now, only PC, App Store and Google Play has been removed. Microsoft version will follow 31st January 2022 and then Nintendo Switch by the end of July 2022. Regarding the game, as long as it has been purchased and downloaded prior to removal from the store, then you will continue to have access to the game. If you do uninstall the game, you will need to access your library to locate and install the game again."