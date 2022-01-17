Bindi Irwin is grateful for her mother Terri.

The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star - the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin - expressed her love to her “sweet mama” by posting a photo of her, her mother and her tenth-month-old daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram on Sunday (16.01.22).

The 23-year-old reality TV conservationist wrote in the caption of the photo of the three generations: “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. [red heart emoji] Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

Terri - whose husband and father to her two kids Bindi and Robert,18, died in 2006 after being pierced in the heart by a stingray - responded to the post - which was also posted on Twitter - by writing: “I am a lucky Bunny,” revealing the sweet name that her granddaughter knows her as.

Also on Sunday, Grace’s husband, Chandler Powell - who married Bindi in 2020 - shared a snapshot from their recent visit to their kangaroo enclosure.

The 25-year-old professional wakeboarder wrote in the caption: “Grace’s morning meeting look this.”

Earlier this month, the new mother simultaneously honoured her late father - who she lost when she was eight-years-old - and her baby daughter when she got her first tattoo; ‘Graceful Warrior’ written in her dad’s handwriting.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner explained its meaning on Instagram, writing: “Graceful warrior. The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms where, my ‘my graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born. This my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always.”