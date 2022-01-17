Bindi Irwin praises her 'sweet mama' Terri

© BANG Media International

Tags

Bindi Irwin is grateful for her mother Terri.

The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star - the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin - expressed her love to her “sweet mama” by posting a photo of her, her mother and her tenth-month-old daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram on Sunday (16.01.22).

The 23-year-old reality TV conservationist wrote in the caption of the photo of the three generations: “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. [red heart emoji] Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

Terri - whose husband and father to her two kids Bindi and Robert,18, died in 2006 after being pierced in the heart by a stingray - responded to the post - which was also posted on Twitter - by writing: “I am a lucky Bunny,” revealing the sweet name that her granddaughter knows her as.

Also on Sunday, Grace’s husband, Chandler Powell - who married Bindi in 2020 - shared a snapshot from their recent visit to their kangaroo enclosure.

The 25-year-old professional wakeboarder wrote in the caption: “Grace’s morning meeting look this.”

Earlier this month, the new mother simultaneously honoured her late father - who she lost when she was eight-years-old - and her baby daughter when she got her first tattoo; ‘Graceful Warrior’ written in her dad’s handwriting.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner explained its meaning on Instagram, writing: “Graceful warrior. The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms where, my ‘my graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born. This my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend