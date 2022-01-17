Gwyneth Paltrow has unveiled Goop’s latest skincare product.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ star showed off the effects of the ‘GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser’ in a barefaced selfie - and how she loves a “good exfoliator” - shared to her Instagram on Sunday (16.01.22).

The 49-year-old brand founder wrote: “IT’S FINALLY HERE. Our Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser dropped on @goop today. If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow.”

The ‘Iron Man’ actress outlined their desires that pushed her to create her “everyday” must-have beauty regime addition - which includes omega-3s, omega-6s, Vitamin C and Vitamin E - while boasting about the “fantastic” impact it was having on her face.

The Academy Award winner continued: “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments, but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can't wait for you all to try it, link in bio.”

The cleanser - which retails for $28 - was designed to mimic the results from spa treatments daily.

In a statement, Gwyneth said: “We wanted to support the results we get from exfoliating treatments (like our bestselling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator) with something we could do daily. It’s this amazing soft helly, and as it cleanses, it really ramps up your glow. It makes such a difference in how my skin looks and feels.”

Last week, the luxury wellness entrepreneur admitted 2021 “was a hard year to run a business” but explained how she had learnt a lot after the lifestyle business went over $1.9 million into the red.

Gwyneth said: “It was a hard year to run a business, but it was also a clarifying year, and a lot of lessons came from it. What's crystallized for me is how tumultuousness is just a part of life. We have this tendency to be like, 'Why are things so hard?' But there are also amazing and happy and wonderful things happening. There is so much space for growth. To be human is to live in this messy gray area — and it's beautiful.”