Victoria’s Secret has opened an online outlet in Australia.

The lingerie giant - who has over 1400 stores globally - is foraying into beauty e-commerce for those Down Under with merchandise ranging from their beauty lines, sleepwear and items from their sister brand, PINK.

The brand first entered the Aussie market following the opening of their 2018 flagship store in Melbourne, the year of their last televised fashion show.

They will be working in collaboration with Valiram (Luxtralia) Pty Ltd, a distributor that specialises in fashion and lifestyle with over 400 outlets across South East Asia and Oceania.

This moves comes as the hypersexualised brand - who employed models such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen and Candice Swanepoel as ‘Angels’ - has attempted to shift into softer silhouettes - including working with plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser - after a series of bad publicity, including sexual harassment and bullying allegations in 2020.

Part of this effort - which has led to rising share prices - includes re-hiring supermodel Bella Hadid, who once took a part in a collective demand - via an open letter on The Model Alliance- for the company’s former CEO ED Razek.

She told E! News: "Another way that I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting that I once felt unempowered, and to now feel so empowered and so reassured.”

"I don't know if people understand that just as much as you would feel that it's uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial, it is that uncomfortable so the thing about Victoria's Secret for me now is that they really, really care about us."

Bella also revealed that the priority was no longer “what’s the vision of what a woman is supposed to be? from a man’s perspective.”