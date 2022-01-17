Jordana Brewster says her “total weakness” is a rum cocktail.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise star shared her love of the hard liquor and the various ways she likes to drink it.

Speaking to Us Weekly for the magazine's 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me’ feature, the 41-year-old actress said: “My favourite way to spend a weekend is entertaining,” before revealing her “other favourite way is chilling quietly with friends and family - usually with a rum drink in my hand.”

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ star also revealed - when spilling her favourite way to drink the sugarcane based alcohol - that she has a massive sweet tooth.

Jordana said: “My total weakness is a Zacapa Rum lava roasted Manhattan (it’s rum, spiced cacao vermouth, mezcal, bitters and marshmallow). The icing on the cake is eating the marshmallow at the end of the drink.”

The former ‘Lethal Weapon’ star gave an insight into her online habits, such as her love of tabloid journalism and her "most used" emoji.

She said: “My most used emoji is definitely the poop one” before confession “I like looking at the Daily Mail app.”

However, the ‘On Our Way’ star is not a fan of all aspects of the online world but doesn’t “hate” the parts she opts out.

Jordana said: “I don’t hate social media. I actually think it’s a good way to connect with people,” but was adamant about her dislike of one particular platform as she admitted: “I know most people love Instagram, but I hate it.”

The Teen Choice Award winner also expressed her anxiety about “not fulfilling” what she capable of, despite having her “dream job”.

She said: “I sometimes worry about not fulfilling my potential, even though I already feel I’m living my dream job.”

On a more positive note, the ‘American Crime Story’ star gushed about her children, saying “I can’t live without my two boys, Rowan, 5, and Julian, eight” who she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Form, a film producer.

She also said her “absolute favourite place to vacation is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,” her mother, Maria Joao, 66 - a former ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model hails from.

Jordana - who graduated from the prestigious Yale University in 2003 with a BA in English Literature - also revealed her favourite reads.

She spilled: “I love the author Virginia Woolf,” before saying “my favourite book by her is ‘Orlando: A Biography’.”