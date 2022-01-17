Kendall Jenner’s fondest memory growing up was playing with her mother Kris Jenner’s jewellery.

The 26-year-old model - who shot to fame alongside her famous family on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' revealed that she and her businesswoman sister Kylie, 24, would often raid Kris's jewellery collection as children.

She said: "My fondest memory is me and probably of me and Kylie playing with our mom's jewellery box when we were kids. All of the pieces were fun to try on. There were a pair of gold earrings my mom used to wear a lot, which I loved."

These days, the reality star has plenty of her own jewellery, and singled out once particular multi-diamond ring which she wears daily and considers herself "lucky to have."

When asked if she has any jewellery she wears on a daily basis, she said: "The Glam'Azone double ring pavé that I'm lucky to have - which also exists in non-pavé - is what I wear most thanks to its removable chain. It can be worn daily as a stand-alone piece or stacked up on top of each other."

Kendall then went on to heap praise on the designer of the Glam'Azone ring and founder of the Messika company, Valérie Messika, noting that she "offers something for all women."

She told HELLO! magazine: "Glam A'Zone highlights the Messika's vision of women as free, strong , triumphant and radiant, like the heroines of ancient mythology. These pieces are graceful, glamorous and light. Messika offers something for all women. There are a variety of styles. Whether looking for statement pieces or something more classic, effortless and elegant, or something with an edge to it, they have it all!"