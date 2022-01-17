Christina Haack has fired back at criticism that she has moved on with Josh Hall too quickly.

The HGTV star took aim at those who believe her relationship with the 41-year-old realtor has escalated a little bit too quickly after her 2020 divorce from fellow reality TV personality Ant Anstead, the father of her two-year-old son Hudson.

On Sunday (16.01.22), the 38-year-old reality TV star wrote - underneath a beach selfie with her man - on Instagram: “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah… that feeling of pure bliss/those deep convos, love is what is it.”

On Friday (14.01.22), the property developer - whose first husband was her ‘Flip or Flop’ co- star Tarek El Moussa with who she shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, - shared another snap of the pair of them together, writing alongside it: “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh.”

When it was first posted, the caption also included - a now deleted - 1.14.22, implying that the couple - who spent the holidays together in Tennessee with her children - might have already tied the knot, just four months after they announced their engagement in September 2021.

In November, the ‘Christina on the Coast’ star gushed about her “real and raw” relationship with Josh, labelling him "well-balanced".

She said: "Everything with us is real and raw. We are on the same page with the same outlook on life. I love that Josh is a well-balanced man. He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him.”

Christina added: "He has brought me back to my roots and reminded me what life is like outside of television. With him by my side, I believe anything is possible."