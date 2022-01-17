Hazel O'Connor was recently rushed to hospital after suffering "bleeding on the brain".

The 66-year-old singer was taken into hospital on January 9, after she suffered a "serious medical event" at her home in south-west France and she subsequently spent 24 hours in an induced coma.

Neil O'Connor, Hazel's brother, said in a statement: "Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event

"She was taken to her local hospital where it was determined that she’d had a bleeding on the brain and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could more effectively monitored.

"On Sunday things were touch and go and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go.

"She was put into an induced coma for about 24 hrs and brought out of it Monday evening and since then has been showing a lot of progress although, saying that, her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment. (sic)"

Neil thanked "the French medical service there for taking such good care of her".

He added: "So, please, all positive thoughts, vibes, intentions are appreciated.

"She’s going to need patience from us and from herself, I’ve already learned that she’s started to show her usual feistiness."

Hazel - whose hits include 'Eighth Day' and 'Will You' - was scheduled to tour this year, after postponing her touring plans in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the tour dates could be changed depending on Hazel's health over the coming days and weeks.

An announcement on her website explained: "We will keep Hazel's health as the only deciding factor on these dates."