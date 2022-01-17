Kylie Jenner has reportedly landed a restraining order against an obsessed fan.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul has managed to get a restraining order against Jrue Mesgan, who has repeatedly tried to approach her mansion in Holmby Hills, California, according to TMZ.

A judge in Los Angeles has ordered the fan to stay away from Kylie for the next five years.

Mesgan was arrested in December after he broke a temporary restraining order by going to Kylie's house and trying to contact her.

Shawn Holley, Kylie's lawyer, recently filed the documents with the court in an effort to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge has now accepted his request.

Meanwhile, Kylie is currently preparing for the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott.

And the brunette beauty - who already has Stormi, three, with the rap star - recently became the first woman to to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie has overtaken Ariana Grande to become the most-followed woman on the photo-sharing platform.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has actually been relatively quiet on Instagram over recent months but that hasn't stopped her from becoming the second most-followed person on the platform, behind soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 391 million followers.

Kylie took some time away from Instagram last year, after ten concertgoers died during Travis' performance at Astroworld Festival in November.

But on New Year's Eve, she took the opportunity to reflect on a turbulent 12 months.

Alongside a black-and-white image of her growing baby bump, she wrote: "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.

"I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. (sic)"