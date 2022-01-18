Adele set to earn 'half a million a night in Las Vegas'

Adele is expected to make more than "£500,000 per gig" during her Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old singer will soon perform at the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace, and she's poised to become one of the highest-paid female artists in the history of Las Vegas residencies.

A source shared: "Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it.

"She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising."

Adele will earn a cut from ticket sales, as well as a share of all merchandise sold at the venue.

The London-born star will also be given access to a £30,000-a-night private suite throughout her residency.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is."

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker - who announced her Las Vegas residency in November - will also have a chauffeur and security throughout her live shows, which run from January 21 until April 16.

Adele released her long-awaited fourth album, '30', last year, and she admitted that she's recently rediscovered her love of music, after her passion waned for a period of time.

She explained: "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it.

"I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on SoundCloud or whatever."

