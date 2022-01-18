Bella Hadid hasn't had a stylist for the last two years.

The 25-year-old model has struggled with anxiety amid the pressures she's faced during her career, but Bella has become much more philosophical about her style over the last couple of years.

She explained: "I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now.

"I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

Bella - who is the younger sister of fellow model Gigi Hadid - has turned to exercise as a means of improving her mental and physical health.

The catwalk star also revealed that she loves going for relaxing walks in New York.

Bella - who is one of the world's best-known and best-paid models - told WSJ. Magazine: "What I love to do is take long walks on the Hudson. I love boxing. I love rowing. I like anything that seems like an activity. I love Pilates, because I’m just swinging and jumping on things.

"I just want to have fun and I don’t want it to feel super heavy. The gym for me is also about the social aspect, about being around energy and people."