Simon Cowell's brother says their late mum Julie would've been "overjoyed" about his engagement.

Tony Cowell has confirmed his sibling popped the question to wife-to-be Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve (24.12.21), and he believes their mother - who died in 2015 aged 89 - would've been delighted about the news.

He said: "When I first heard the news from Lauren, at 4.30am, I immediately thought of our mum, Julie.

"She would have been overjoyed with the news, and it’s sad to think she is not here to see her son finally tie the knot.

"She always wanted him to settle down with a family. I picture her looking down and saying, 'And about time, Simon.' "

Tony believes Simon's serious bike accident, when he broke his back in 2020, was a "catalyst" for his proposal, and he wasn't surprised by the news, admitting since the music mogul became a father to son Eric, seven, his life has "completely changed" and he appears to be "happy and content".

He said: "Lauren tells me Simon proposed to her on Christmas Eve in Barbados; and she said, 'I am so happy.'

"To be honest, I’m not surprised by the news. Since having his son, Eric, with Lauren, Simon has completely changed his life and, for the first time, he appears to be happy and content.

"I believe that accident was the catalyst for Simon. He began to think about his future, and who to share it with. I am very fond of Lauren; she is both a caring mum and a loyal companion to Simon.

"She is constantly reaching out to all our family; and was incredibly supportive to all of us following our mum’s death in 2015."

Tony believes Simon will prefer to have a "private ceremony" rather than a "glitzy celebrity do", which he thinks Lauren might want, and he expects the couple's nuptials to be in London.

In a column for Best magazine, he wrote: "I’m sure the wedding will be held in London. As for the date, well I’ve not been told that, yet."

Last week, Simon's 'America's Got Talent' co-star Heidi Klum admitted she wasn't surprised that he popped the question to Lauren.

She said: "Simon is a really great guy and it’s great news about him getting engaged to Lauren.

"A lot of people said they are surprised he’s finally going to get married but I wasn’t at all, I know them and they’re perfect together.

"Lauren is wonderful, she’s a strong and clever woman who is very independent - you have to be to be with a strong man like Simon - so they complement each other perfectly.

"I’ve seen the ring too, it’s absolutely huge - and gorgeous.

"Size isn’t everything but it’s beautiful too, as well as being big enough to ice skate on - I’m so pleased for them both. I know they’re going to keep making each other very happy."