Neve Campbell felt it was best to tell her son he was adopted "from the beginning".

The 'Scream' actress and her husband JJ Feild adopted baby boy Raynor, now three, in 2018, and they decided early on to make sure they told him about his birth mother.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think 'Keep it from them and throw it at them when they're 21 so their entire reality falls apart,' which makes so much sense.

"Really, the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story. Tell them who they are."

She noted that her decision means "it's no surprise for Raynor in any sense whatsoever".

She added: "He knows he was in Cynthia's tummy. She made him."

Neve - who also has son Caspian, nine, with JJ - even asked Cynthia for a photo of herself or a letter to help Raynor understand who she is.

She said: "She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes."

The 48-year-old star noted that he has been able to establish a connection with his birth mother by learning about her interests.

She explained: "He feels this relationship to her and I think it's really important, 'cause they're gonna need that."

Neve revealed news of the adoption in June 2018 alongside a family photo taken the day after the process was finalised.

She wrote: "Sheer joy!!!!....So it's been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago.

"His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him. Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning "Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby." (sic)"

She continued: "We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift."