Jodie Sweetin has got engaged.

The 'Full House' star - who turns 40 years old on Wednesday (19.01.22) - and her significant other Mescal Wasilewski are to tie the knot, and she "can't wait" for their future together.

Jodie - who is best known for played Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series - wrote on Instagram: "In all the world there is

No heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

No love for you like mine”

~Maya Angelou

I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person.

I can’t wait to see the life that lies

ahead for us.

Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.

I think I’m really gonna like turning 40

#soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome (sic)"

Mescal also took to Instagram to reveal he and Jodie were now engaged, writing: "So that happened…"

The couple went Instagram official in February 2018 when Jodie shared a number of pictures of the pair.

She wrote in the caption at the time: "Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn't just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn't afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you."

This news comes after Jodie revealed in November she has lost 37lbs amid the coronavirus pandemic after she stopped eating.

She said: "I was not a fully functioning person. I lost like 37lbs during [quarantine], because I’m a stress starver, and not in a good way. I just stopped eating. I couldn’t keep food down.

“I have severe anxiety and depression anyway, so it really didn’t do any favours for my mental health. I really struggled with it, and for me it was a time of feeling really out of control.”