John Cena doesn't think he's “qualified” to have children.

The WWE legend - who has the top record with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after granting 650 wishes to critically ill young people - admitted having kids might never be on the cards for him as he focuses on his career and marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week, the host referenced his charity work and suggested he would be the "world's greatest father".

The 'Peacemaker' star explained: “This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that.”

He added: “Thank for for the comment. I really enjoy my life. I’ve been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I’ve been given opportunities to do and see things I didn’t even dream of. I’ve had some pretty lofty dreams.”

He admitted raising kids is “hard work”, and it's not something he's sure he could commit to.

He said: “It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work."

The Hollywood star said Drew’s comments were “flattering” but insisted to be good at something one needs “passion for it”.

He admitted: "You have to have passion for it. You have to have fuel for it. It's like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know, you're pretty good with your hands, you'd be a great carpenter,' but if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor.”

On his Make-A-Wish work, the ‘Blockers’ star said he loves the “joy and connection” he gathered from it.

He explained: "I love that joy and I love that connection and that's where I'm at right now. It is a difficult water to tread because everyone's like ‘well, when?' I just know not now."