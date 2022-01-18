Rachel Zegler meant "no disrespect" by re-enacting Britney Spears' Twitter notes to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 20-year-old actress posted a video of herself giving a dramatic reading of the star's tweet to her sister amid their online feud, and she has now apologised for the clip and insisted she continues to "root" for Britney following her conservatorship battle.

She wrote: "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I'm so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone."

The 'West Side Story' star then went on to explain that the feud between Britney and Jamie - which comes after the 'Toxic' hitmaker re-gained control of her assets following a 13-year conservatorship, while her former child star sister has written a book which Britney claimed to be "lies - is a situation "not to be taken lightly" and encouraged fans to support the 40-year-old singer at this "pivotal" moment in time.

She added: "This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable."

The Twitter post which inspired Rachel to give a dramatic reading was shared last week and saw Britney dismissing Jamie's claims that she had once "locked her in a room with a knife."

It read: "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!(sic)