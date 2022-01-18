Amazon has halted its ban on Visa credit cards for users in the UK.

The online shopping giant had initially planned to stop users from making payments with a Visa credit card, but have now backtracked and are "in talks" with Visa to get a new deal.

An email circulated to users read: "The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19. We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk."

The email went on to assure users that they will be given "advance notice" of any further changes regarding the use of Visa credit cards as a payment method.

It continued: "Should we make any more changes regarding the use of Visa credit cards, we will give you advance notice. Until then, you can continue to use Visa credit cards, debit cards, Mastercard, American Express and Eurocard as you do today. Thank you for being an Amazon customer."

A Visa spokesperson later reiterated in a statement: "'Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement."

It comes after the tech company had initially planned to scrap the use of Visa credit as a payment method due to its "high fees."

In 2021, Visa increased the fees it charges on online and phone-based transactions made between UK shoppers and EU-based businesses from 0.3% to 1.5 per cent, which led Amazon notify users that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions."