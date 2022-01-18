Phil Spencer thinks Microsoft should 'continue to compete' with Sony's rumoured rival to the X-Box Games Pass.

The businessman -who is the current executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft - believes that "right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they want to play" following reports that the PlayStation will be launching a subscription service that will compete with Xbox's Games Pass library.

He said: "I don't mean it to sound like we've got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things. So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer."

The gaming boss went on to explain that he sees Sony's reported pursuit of a Game Pass-style strategy as an "inevitably" but believes that his company should "continue to compete" rather than take it as "validation."

He told IGN: "We should continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we're doing might be advantages that we have in the market today, but they're just based on us going first, not that we've created something that no one else can go create."

The Games Pass launched in 2017 and for upwards of $9.99/£7.99 a month users can access a cloud-style library of on-demand games.

It comes after PlayStation reportedly asked UK retailers to pull gift cards for their PlaySation Now gift cards from shelves as they prepared for the launch of an "upcoming commercial update."

A statement from retailer Game reads: "Stores have until the close of day Wednesday 19, January to remove all PS Now and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas and update their digital bays in line with this week’s upcoming commercial update."