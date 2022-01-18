The release of 'Hogwarts Legacy' has reportedly been delayed and the game rumoured to be "in trouble."

The 'Harry Potter'-themed game based on JK Rowling's Wizarding World franchise - which will see the player take up a place at the famous magical school in the late 1800s - was due for release this year but a new report claims it has been pushed back.

Speaking on his 'Sacred Symbols+' podcast, gaming journalist Colin Moriarty said: "I’m hearing behind the scenes that game is not coming out this year, and that it’s in some sort of trouble."

The game - which is currently being developed by Avalanche Software, which was acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment - was first announced in 2020 and slated for release in 2021, but just months later it was announced on the game's official Twitter account that the game needed more time.

The tweet read: "We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."

However, video game insider AccountNGT was quick to rebuke the claims made by Moriarty that the game was in "trouble", stating that the "only thing" that could push back the release of 'Hogwarts Legacy' is the amount of other titles due for release around the same time.

The insider wrote on Twitter: "The only thing that could delay Hogwarts Legacy to 2023 is the amount of games that will be released in the same period."