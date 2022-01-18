Kendall Jenner fronts Messika's new campaign.

The 26-year-old supermodel was chosen by Parisian designer Valerie Messika to be the face of her luxury jewellery brand's latest collection.

And the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been hailed a "strong and influential woman" by Messika.

She said: “Women inspire me through their individuality. I see Kendall as an incarnation of the alpha woman: mysterious, free and in control of her own destiny.

“She is also a strong and influential woman. She is one of the top models, a reflection of the new generation.”

The catwalk beauty was photographed by Chris Colls - who has shot campaigns for the likes of Victoria Beckham's eponymous label and Saint Laurent.

Kendall added in a statement issued to WWD: “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewellery has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favourite cities.

“During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”

Kendall jetted out to St. Tropez to shoot the stunning campaign by the ocean, with key pieces from the brand's Move Noa and Move Romane collections - including the exquisite Move Uno Pavé ring - showcased.

Colls had previously shot Kate Moss for Messika's 2020 campaign, and the pair plan to maintain a "long-term" working relationship.

The daughter of the famous diamond merchant Andre Messika said: “When I feel confident with someone, I like to maintain a long-term relationship.

“I also find that we have common inspirations such as his deeper interests across art and architecture.

"Chris knows how to create a subtle relationship with the talents with whom he collaborates, and it emanates from the images he creates. He captures unique moments and disrupts our conception of time which suddenly seems suspended.”