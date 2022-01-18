The team behind 'Hell Let Loose' think that the Team17 acquisition is an "amazing opportunity."

Black Matter Games - who released the multiplayer tactical first-person shooter game which is set during World War II in 2019 - handed over the intellectual property rights to publisher Team17 and explained in a statement that it is a "huge moment" for their flagship game.

The statement read: "This is a huge moment for Hell Let Loose. Here at Black Matter we’ve worked extremely closely over the years with our colleagues at Team17 - to the degree where we work as one single team - regardless of company. We at Black Matter feel that this is an amazing opportunity to give Hell Let Loose the ultimate boost when it comes to the future - with a much larger, dedicated team striving to continue to push the quality and quantity of content in the game. It’s important to understand that while Team17 have always given us full creative and development control over Hell Let Loose, they have been working with us on a day-to-day basis for the entire time since release.

The independent games designer - who raised the funds to create 'Hell Let Loose' via a Kickstarter campaign - added that the acquisition will allow for a "greater fluidity" in development and stressed that they would continue to work on their game "full time" amid the merger.

The statement, which appeared on Steam, read: "Ultimately, merging the teams will mean that there will be greater fluidity in the way 'Hell Let Loose' is developed on all platforms. A single, centralised team can organise priorities and deliver huge, coordinated impact with the ability to plan both for the short, middle and long term. Initially the largest development goal is some significant housekeeping - to bring the console version of the game to parity with the PC version of the game. Black Matter will still be working on Hell Let Loose full time into the future, as we work on content, bugs and optimisation. We will also be working with Team17 to expand their team."