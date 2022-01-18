Julian Fellowes has hinted that a third 'Downton Abbey' film could be made.

The hit period drama returns to the big screen with the sequel 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' which is slated for release in March and the show's creator Julian claims that another movie could follow.

The 72-year-old screenwriter told the Radio Times magazine: "We were lucky to reassemble our cast.

"I think for them it's become a sort of club. They say goodbye, everyone cries and two years later, we're back at it!"

Julian added: "I think each time it's goodbye, but whether it is or not, who knows?"

The first 'Downton Abbey' film was released in 2019 and proved to be a box office hit and stars Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith are all reprising their roles in the latest project.

The flick has been filmed at Hampshire's Highclere Castle last year and was originally scheduled for release, last month before the pandemic led to a delay.

It was previously reported that a much-loved character would be killed off in this movie and the scenes would be tear-jerking for fans.

The insider added to The Sun newspaper: "Those who have seen the scenes said they are so emotional.

"They will really leave fans in floods. It's heartbreak at Highclere Castle and there won't be a dry eye in cinemas."

No clues have been given as to who will die, but 'Downton' fans could be fearing for Maggie's Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Other characters who could meet their maker include Lord Grantham (Bonneville), Lady Mary Crawley (Dockery) and butler Carson (Jim Carter).