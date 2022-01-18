Chloe Bailey has brushed off rumours of a romance with rapper Gunna.

The Chloe x Halle star appeared to dismiss speculation the pair are dating after she insisted her "love life is music".

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling."

During a recent appearance on 'The Breakfast Club', the 28-year-old hip-hop star said of Chloe: “We’re really close friends."

He then recalled sending a flirty comment to his 'You and Me' collaborator after her steamy performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, during which the 23-year-old star seductively licked her microphone.

He said: “It was the tongue for me, but I didn’t know her then. I was kinda shooting my shot a little bit."

Chloe - who is one half of the R&B-pop duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle - and Gunna had sparked romance rumours when they were spotted courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in October.

Gunna - whose real name is Sergio Kitchens - also insisted he's "growing" towards being "ready" to settle down.

He said: “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”

And when quizzed on whether he would be happy for Chloe to date someone else if things were getting serious between them, he replied: “That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it. I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no."